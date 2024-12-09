Pedestrian annoyed after stumbling upon supposed 'sidewalk' in neighborhood: 'This is gross'

"Two-foot-wide sidewalk for a person with two feet. What more could you possibly want?"

Pedestrians often get the short end of the stick when it comes to them versus cars, and tiny sidewalks are one way that cars continue to dominate.

One Redditor found this to be true and posted a photo of a very narrow "sidewalk" in front of their home. They captioned it, "The street I live on…"

Photo Credit: Reddit

An article from Forbes outlines how, at least in the West, most cities have prioritized cars over pedestrians. It points out how many roads, like the ones in the Reddit post mentioned above, aren't safe for people who aren't in cars. Walkers and bikers feel like they are in danger of being hit by motor vehicles, so they choose not to move around that way.

Some people wish they had a choice in the matter. As the New York Times graphic illustrates, cars are the largest source of dirty gas pollution in many locations throughout the world. To lower this output, many countries are trying to make cars cleaner. Maybe, though, they should make the world safe and accessible for people who choose not to use them instead.

If you are someone who wants to drive less, there are straightforward steps you can take toward that goal. Find out what sort of public transportation is available in your area if you live in an urban setting. No matter where you are, you can choose to ride a bike or walk sometimes, as long as you can stay safe doing it. You don't have to continue contributing to a system that is hurting the planet.

Other Redditors agreed that the lack of a sidewalk was an egregious error.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"This is gross," one said.

Another added, sarcastically, "Two foot wide sidewalk for a person with two feet. What more could you possibly want?"

Someone else asked, "How on earth is a wheelchair user supposed to fit on that? Are they just supposed to roll down the street and get knocked over?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.