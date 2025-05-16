  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident heartbroken after catching neighbor's destructive act: 'I have videos from multiple angles'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor's tree was irresponsibly hacked in front of their Philadelphia home, leaving little of its branches left. They checked in with r/marijuanaenthusiasts (a community with a joke name, as it's actually more interested in trees) for advice. 

The original poster identified it as a winter king green hawthorn planted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. It was picked specifically because it wouldn't grow tall enough to interfere with nearby power lines. The original poster said they had footage of a neighbor caught in the act and hoped to press charges. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have videos from multiple angles," they wrote. "This wasn't the city. This was an individual doing it on purpose."

Sadly, a few months later, someone cut down the rest of the tree, which may have negated any compensation the original poster could have received. 

Trees are incredibly important in urban environments. The shade and transpiration of mature trees help fight the heat island effect, which is especially in low-income neighborhoods. Trees improve local air quality while sequestering atmospheric carbon. Their deep root systems help protect against flooding and soil erosion. Their presence even improves mental health

Given all these benefits, it's a shame when good trees are needlessly cut down. Sadly, though, these instances aren't uncommon. Overzealous neighbors have been known to cut down 70-foot cedars, destroy batches of palm trees, and even cross legal property lines. These problems can be magnified when homeowners associations get involved

Such situations highlight the benefits trees provide and the need to protect them. Redditors were flabbergasted by the extreme butchering of the harmless tree. 

"Seriously OP, why did he do this?!" one community member said. "Revenge for some perceived feud or hates birds/squirrels/shade? I cannot conceive of a legitimate reason."

"This is crazy unacceptable and Im sorry. If you need help replanting a replacement I know Philly Tree People are great and may have even helped you plant this one," another wrote in reply to a follow-up thread from the original poster. "You may want to contact them and see if you can get a new tree."

