Homeowner devastated after neighbor's move alters property forever: 'This is going to affect the value of my home'

"It will take a while to even start to get over this."

Trees can cause disputes between neighbors, and a Reddit post detailed one such feud. The post, written by a distraught homeowner, described how their neighbor cut down three 70-foot-tall cedar trees between their properties. The Reddit user said their neighbor cut down the trees instead of trimming the branches to maintain them.

"These trees were not just some small plants that won't be missed," the user wrote.

The "irreplaceable" trees provided beauty and privacy to the property, according to the homeowner. Without them, they said they feel "completely exposed" both outside and inside their home. Stumps remain in place of the trees, and the Redditor stopped their neighbor from removing those, too.

The stumps serve as evidence of their neighbor's acts, the Redditor said, and commenters encouraged them to pursue legal action. Homeowners can hold the people who damage or destroy their trees responsible, according to Nolo. Per Nolo, homeowners can seek compensation for tree replacement costs, other out-of-pocket expenses, diminished property value, aesthetic loss, and mental anguish.

"This is going to affect the value of my home," the Redditor wrote. "I don't know what to do but I have to do something to protect my investment."

While their trees are gone, the user could increase their home's value in other ways. Installing solar panels, for example, increases a house's sale price by about 4%, according to Zillow. Solar panels also provide less expensive energy to homeowners.

Commenters shared their own advice and thoughts with the homeowner.

"Your neighbors are in for a huge shock when they find out how much they'll have to pay to make this right. Get an attorney, and they will make sure you are reimbursed for their selfishness," one wrote.

"I am so sorry this happened to you. It will take a while to even start to get over this," another said.

This feud, despite causing anger and distress, presents a learning opportunity. We can learn to respect our neighbors by respecting their trees and, by extension, the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.