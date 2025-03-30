Homeowner devastated over neighbor's drastic changes to shared property line: 'They can deny it and fight me'

Dealing with nosy or difficult neighbors is usually just an annoyance, but sometimes those issues can escalate. One homeowner took to Reddit for help when they realized that the person next door was cutting down their trees.

In a post on r/LegalAdvice, one Redditor shared their story about trees being cut down on the edge of their property. "They killed about 6 of my palm trees and I unfortunately realized this was happening too late to catch video footage."

The original poster asked the community if they had any recourse: "What rights do I have if any, given no video footage? I soon thereafter installed 3 cameras aimed at their fence in the zone & aimed at my remaining alive palm trees within their trespassing reach & their antics stopped immediately & never happened again."

Most of the commenters felt that without evidence, it would be hard to hold their neighbor accountable. One person suggested looking for anyone else who might have images they can use. "Legally speaking: no evidence, no case," they wrote. "I'd first go to neighbors in adjoining lots if you have any, ask if they have security footage or ring doorbell footage."

Collecting evidence when it comes to issues like this is the best way to protect yourself and your home. Another homeowner who faced similar circumstances was able to collect evidence and was hoping to collect damages.

According to online legal library Nolo, "if your neighbor or someone else cuts down, removes, or hurts a tree on your property without your permission, that person is required to compensate you (the tree owner) for your loss. If necessary, you can sue to enforce your rights."

While legal cases are never cut and dry and having evidence is always key to success, other folks on Reddit still suggested legal action. A commenter reminded: "People have been successfully suing neighbors for hundreds of years, and we've only had ubiquitous surveillance footage for 20-30 years, so I disagree with the suggestion that there can't be a winnable case if there's no video footage."

The homeowner explained some additional details of the tree cutting, saying they noticed some fronds being cut but hoped that the neighbor would stop there and that the additional cutting happened while they were away. It appears they are going to try to fight for compensation since laws were clearly violated. "This I do know is trespassing," they wrote. "I realize they can deny it & fight me, which may cost me more. … Worth a shot in small claims."

Damage to trees and plants is an all too common occurrence in neighborly disputes. One homeowner came home to find trees had been poisoned by a neighbor using chemical spray, while someone else found half the branches of their backyard pine removed.

Trees are advantageous for many reasons: They can provide shade, keep your yard cool, and are an incredible way to trap planet-warming carbon. There are no guarantees, but hopefully this tree-destroyer faces a hefty fine.

