Hiker shares video after making concerning discovery in trees: 'Godspeed and good luck'

A Reddit video shows trees that look lush and evergreen at first glance but are actually smothered by vines, demonstrating how a community on r/invasivespecies is taking action against invasive species in backyards and public spaces.

The post is titled "Thought I found a grove of evergreens at first..." and captioned "Going out to do a number on these bastard vines soon." The clip reveals tall trees completely wrapped in dense greenery that turns out not to be foliage, but instead aggressive climbing vines overtaking tree trunks and branches (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear).

In the video, the creator walks past what seem to be thriving, tall trees, only to reveal they are covered in invasive vines. The poster explained in a comment that the vines are likely wintercreeper or English ivy found on public land, and commenters suggested that it was indeed highly invasive English ivy.

The subreddit describes itself as focusing on the "issue of noxious exotic species from around the world invading, degrading and destroying native ecosystems and costing nations billions," with a goal "to better inform and educate our subscribers on the critical topic of invasive species."

Invasive plant species threaten ecosystems by crowding out native plants and weakening trees until they decline, as demonstrated by the vines that have thickened and suffocated the trunks in the video.

Rewilding and native landscaping can help address invasive species. A National Library of Medicine study noted, "Rewilding can increase biotic resistance" and also "reduce the probability of successful establishment or spread of an invasive population."

At the individual level, rewilding one's property reduces the need for frequent mowing, fertilizer, and irrigation. Native species are adapted to local conditions and can survive on natural rainfall, reducing maintenance time and monthly water bills while also providing nectar and habitat that support pollinators essential to food production.

The Ukrainian Journal of Ecology added that rewilding "begins with the restoration of natural habitats, including the removal of invasive species and the reintroduction of native flora," so this Redditor's decision to remove the invasive vines is the first step in rewilding their community.

Commenters rallied behind the cleanup effort. One wrote, "Get em!!"

"God speed and good luck!" another added.

