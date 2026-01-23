Homeowner warned after sharing photo of concerning scene in yard: 'I would get rid of it'

"I'll have to part with it."

One homeowner's ivy problem has prompted some grounding home maintenance advice from arborists on Reddit.

A post on r/arborists features a photo of a mature tree with ivy growing from the trunk up to the branches. The original poster asked whether the plant can coexist with the tree or will eventually cause harm.

The OP explained they "recently moved into a house and ... been reading about the dangers of ivy and their tendency to choke out trees" in Michigan. They added they "love the look of the ivy, but if it's going to kill the tree, I'll have to part with it."

According to the U.S. Forest Service, English ivy is considered invasive in many parts of the United States. It can weaken trees over time by competing for light and nutrients and adding weight to branches.

Arborists generally caution against leaving ivy on trees because it can hide or cause structural damage and kill trees.

In the image provided by the poster, the tree is next to a roofed structure. The International Society of Arboriculture noted that weakened or dying trees can drop limbs or fall entirely. They can create safety hazards for homes, cars and people nearby.

Ivy can also spread beyond individual properties. It, and plants like it, can spread diseases that kill native species.

One commenter bluntly suggested: "Cut it at ground level and head height. Let it die."

"I would get rid of it if you want the tree to last longer," another person added.

"It blows my mind that garden centers still sell it," someone else said.

In the place of ivy, another visually appealing alternative like native plants could bring life to the OP's yard.

Native plants are essential to local ecosystems. They help maintain healthy pollinator populations that support food crops humans rely on. And unlike ivy, native plants support the soil ecosystem while allowing trees to grow.

Adding native species, even gradually, throughout a property can restore healthier plant relationships, protect mature trees and reduce future maintenance and safety costs.

