Frustrated hiker sparks conversation with plea for vital trailside etiquette: 'I can't stand it'

It's crucial to be respectful of the environment and clean up after yourself.

An exasperated hiker took to Reddit to voice their frustration after seeing an all-too-common sight while out on a trail.

They shared a picture of a bag filled with cans and bits of plastic they collected while strolling in nature.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Its so so sad walking nearly all trails and trash is everywhere," they said in the caption.

They went on to detail that they often take a bag with them on hikes to pick up any trash, saying it's "quite fun to see who can collect the most at the end of the trips!"

It's an admirable activity that will help the local ecosystem and protect woodland creatures.

Indeed, while cans might get crushed, leading to sharp edges that could harm animals, there's also a problem with plastics.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Single-use plastic items such as bottles or food packaging don't break down naturally and can persist in the environment for decades. They might gradually degrade, but that will just result in microplastics, which are even more likely to enter the bodies of animals.

While there is still some research to be done on the effects of microplastics, they have been found in the lungs, livers, colons, and spleens of humans, according to a study in the Environment & Health journal, shared by ACS Publications. In animals, they're likely to be found in similar places.

Bigger pieces of plastic are also a problem, as they can get stuck in an animal and choke them or prevent actual food from entering their bodies. Either way, it's likely not going to end well for the poor creatures.

Plastics are often made from toxic dirty energy sources, meaning harmful chemicals can leach into the soil from discarded bottles and other items. This could poison plants and trees.

It's also disgusting to see — ruining the landscape with items that should have been recycled. If you take a snack or drink to enjoy in an outdoor space, it's crucial to be respectful of the environment and clean up after yourself.

"If you pack it in, pack it out!" one Redditor said. "Leave no trace! I can't stand it when people trash our trails and parks!"

"I've found some crazy stuff out in the woods that definitely makes you wonder how it got out there!" another user said.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.