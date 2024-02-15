Hiker makes upsetting discovery deep in the woods at national park: ‘In the area we have made an effort to specifically protect’

“Sometimes it is mind bending just how ignorant people can be.”

One hiker went to r/NationalPark to post pictures from their visit to Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks, and it got quite a reaction.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a series of photos, the hiker revealed the residuals and acts of tourons (touron + moron).

Two of the photos show writings and carvings of names at two different locations in Sequoia. Another photo shows a woman lying on the ground among a bed of wildflowers, posing for a picture. And the final photo is of a mylar balloon stuck in the branches of a tree.

The post also commented on the amount of bottles, caps, and bags they found along the trails.

“[This is] in the area we have made an effort to specifically protect,” the Redditor said in the caption.

Unfortunately, instances like these aren’t rare, but the wildlife, ecosystems, and sites they threaten are.

Native plants, like the wildflowers the woman is laying on top of, are essential to pollinators who are integral to our food supply.

Trees are living, breathing plants that absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, providing oxygen for all of us. National Geographic reported that the livelihoods of more than 1.5 billion people — roughly 20% of the global population — rely on trees.

All mylar and latex balloons released into the air, intentionally or unintentionally, will eventually become litter, which poses significant threats to wildlife that eat the fragments or get tangled up in the ribbons and strings. This can lead to serious, if not fatal, injuries.

Not following guidelines and signage can unintentionally threaten animals, leading to attacks. When animals attack humans, they’re typically euthanized, regardless of whether or not it was provoked.

Being reckless and entitled is dangerous to yourself, local wildlife, and the surrounding ecosystem. The National Park Service advises paying close attention to your surroundings. Take note of the signs and regulations to keep you, your loved ones, and the wildlife safe.

Several other Redditors expressed their disdain at the human footprints left in nature.

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” one said.

Another wrote, “I am part of a volunteer organization that rebuilds trails, replants the meadows, removes graffiti, and tries to educate the visitors in our National Park and sometimes it is mind bending just how ignorant people can be.”

One comment reminded us all of the golden rule of nature, saying, “Leave no trace.”

