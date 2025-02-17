  • Outdoors Outdoors

Outraged vacationer captures photo of revolting scene on beach: 'Class B misdemeanor'

by Jamie Speka
A heartbreaking photo taken by a vacationer shows just how disrespectful some people can be to wildlife.

"On vacation in Orange Beach Alabama and was admiring a local heron and some a****** dings him with a football," wrote the original poster in the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit.

The OP explained that the heron was "just chilling" when the person decided to throw the football at the bird.

Commenters were just as outraged as the OP.

"Not that drunken frat boys care, but that Great Blue Heron is a protected species under the Migratory Treaty Act so if a cop or wildlife agent saw this they could actually be arrested and fined," they wrote.

This commenter is correct. Herons are protected under the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which specifies that one could face legal consequences, including fines and potential jail time, depending on the severity of the violation.

Because of pollution, changes in the ecosystem, and human interference, herons are threatened within the U.S. Harming these birds — or any wildlife — is extremely detrimental to their population. Losing herons as a factor in the ecosystem would mean unbalanced resources, impacting the food chain.

The continued incomprehension of how wildlife and humans inform each other's well-being is impacting the environment. Without understanding laws, regulations, and guidelines that are in place to promote a healthy environment for all living things, human interference, by way of off-trailing, harming, or hunting within ecosystems, continued environmental degradation is bound to wreak havoc across the world.

The appalled Redditors are in agreement.

"Report it to fish and game," one Redditor said of the state department. "... Cruelty to animals is a Class B misdemeanor in Alabama."

"Just straight up makes me sad," wrote another. "Such beautiful and interesting birds. I have no idea how someone could take joy in harming one, drunk or otherwise. Total lack of care and empathy, society is dissolving."

x