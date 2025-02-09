Authorities issue warning after moose causes commotion at base of popular ski resort: 'Moose on the loose'

Majestic moose often look calm and unconfrontational. However, it's important to remember that they can be protective of their territory and dangerous. This is why officials at a Colorado ski resort released warnings about the animal, urging their guests to leave plenty of distance between them and the moose.

What's happening?

A video of a moose posted on Instagram by Kylee Rinker (@kyleerinker) around the base of Steamboat (a Colorado ski resort) showed the animal charging at guests.

"Nobody got hurt and she walked right back up the mountain!" The OP wrote in the caption. While disaster was avoided this time, these situations can be deadly. To get ahead of a potential disaster in the future, Steamboat issued a statement, as reported by Unofficial Networks:

"Moose on the loose! You may have heard of some visitors at Steamboat Resort this weekend as it is prime moose habitat ... We're here to remind you to give these gorgeous creatures plenty of room (75+ or more feet)."

It added that moose have poor eyesight and can be very protective, meaning that ample room is both for their safety and guests.

Why is a warning necessary?

The warning is necessary beyond just a reactionary message — it acts as a proactive way to view wildlife when enjoying nature.

Park rangers and resort authorities far and wide have been uplifting the message that visitors must stay away from wildlife. It's a way to protect humans and wildlife. Ecosystems falter when they are faced with heavy foot traffic in areas where visitors should not be — which is often an attempt to get a closer view of an animal.

Protecting the ecosystem is key to keeping wildlife safe and healthy, which is vital as the overheating planet continues to impact the environment.

What's being done to keep visitors safe?

Beyond just the statement issued by the resort, educational literature about the importance of keeping one's distance from wildlife can be found on every national park website. Wildlife tips for safe moose viewing also exist to keep up with the demand of visitors eager to have a look at the animals — who were once near extinction before a successful reintroduction effort in 1978.

The viewing tips include, but are not limited to, finding a high spot to view, never approaching moose too closely, and moving back if they exhibit signs of aggression.

