Man cited after allegedly entering deer hunting contest with giant buck killed illegally — here's what happened

by Juliana Marino
By killing the buck in Arkansas and then entering it in a Louisiana contest, Riels violated interstate commerce regulations.

Photo Credit: iStock

A young man was cited for hunting contest fraud after illegally killing a buck and entering it in a hunting contest in Louisiana. According to reports by the Associated Press, Andrew Riels, a 27-year-old man from Arkansas, illegally killed a 15-point buck in his home state before violating interstate commerce regulations in Louisiana. 

What's happening?

Per reports by AP News, Riels killed the buck in Arkansas during illegal hours on Sept. 8. Later that day, he entered the buck into the Simmons Sporting Goods Big Buck Contest in Bastrop, Louisiana, a city in northern Louisiana near the Arkansas border.

By killing the buck in Arkansas and then entering it in a Louisiana contest, Riels violated interstate commerce regulations. 

On top of those violations, Riels has also been cited for illegal hunting, noted the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Both citations can result in fines and jail time. 

According to AP News, individuals cited with hunting-contest fraud can face fines up to $3,000 along with one year in jail. For violating interstate commerce regulations, individuals can pay a $900 to $950 fine and serve 120 days in jail.

Why is illegal hunting and contest fraud important?

It's imperative to follow hunting restrictions and guidelines to protect the local ecosystem's balance. When hunters violate these regulations and illegally hunt during off-times, they take advantage of wildlife and directly threaten conservation efforts in their area. 

Illegal hunting can have detrimental effects on local wildlife populations. Without proper management, certain species can be overhunted, which in turn can trigger a domino effect that impacts the entire food chain. 

What's being done about Riels' actions?

Both the state of Louisiana and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have cited Riels for his actions. He will face charges for illegally killing the buck and for hunting contest fraud. 

By spreading climate awareness, policymakers and park rangers can help enforce wildlife regulations and encourage residents to respect nature. 

