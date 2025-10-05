Fisherman sparks debate after sharing video of mystery fumes at local river: 'Any idea?'

A local fisherman's day off spent wading and casting along the Clinton River was interrupted by mysterious, smelly runoff.

"Any idea what's being dumped into the Clinton River? I don't think it was sewage," the Redditor wrote in r/MichiganFishing.

"[I] stood over the pipe and it smelled like hot chemicals and brain damage," he added jokingly.

However, he is correct that toxic runoff into waterways can have serious health implications. Toxic chemicals in waterways and soil can leach into the groundwater, affecting critical infrastructure such as drinking water.

"If drinking water contains unsafe levels of contaminants, it can cause health effects, such as gastrointestinal illnesses, nervous system or reproductive effects, and chronic diseases such as cancer," the EPA has warned.

Polluting our waterways is a serious issue that can have major ripple effects.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

When industrial pollution isn't contained and disposed of properly, it seeps into waterways, coating rivers and lakes with toxic chemicals, heavy metals, and waste. These pollutants choke aquatic plants, poison fish, and disrupt fragile ecosystems. All wildlife is dependent on clean water, and without it, it suffers cascading harm. Food chains become disrupted as key species are displaced due to destroyed habitats, leaving once-thriving environments barren and lifeless.

This is bad news for the community of fishers in this subreddit. This Reddit community is serious about environmental safety and encouraged the OP to report the runoff and call the local hotline for environmental emergencies.

"Appreciate you doing your part for our waterways," one commenter wrote.

"It's sad isn't it," another commented. "The Clinton [River] could be such a great place to fish if anybody with a position of power cared about it. But no, we get yearly accidental sewage dumps and whatever … chemicals these are."

"[R]eport it. My … heart breaks for the Clinton River fishery everyday and really for the river itself," another added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.