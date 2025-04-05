Scientists make surprising discovery that could provide clean drinking water to millions of people: 'This research is crucial'

These findings could have a huge impact now and even more so going forward.

Scientists may have just unlocked some of the causes of and solutions to common problems in membrane desalination, the process by which salt and other minerals are removed from water, making it safe to drink. Their findings could make important contributions to global desalination efforts to improve access to clean water.

According to a piece up at Tech Xplore, researchers from Arizona State University and Colorado State University published a paper this past fall in Frontiers of Environmental Science & Engineering that takes on gypsum and silica scaling.

In membrane desalination, water is passed through a membrane that allows water molecules through while catching salt and other impurities. But gypsum and silica scaling can block the pores in the membrane, preventing the passage of water molecules and slowing down the whole process.

The researchers noted that gypsum scaling occurs when calcium sulfate crystallizes, resulting in crystal growth that can plug and impair the pores of the membrane. Silica scaling occurs when silicic acid molecules combine to form a gel-like substance, which also blocks the pores.

The study suggested different promising ways to mitigate both types of scaling, including densely packed polymer chains that attract water being grafted onto the surface of the membrane.

These findings could have a huge impact now and even more so going forward. According to World Vision, over 700 million people globally lack access to clean drinking water, while billions more lack access to safely managed drinking water.

Water scarcity is an issue that research shows could affect 60% of the world's population in the coming decades due in large part to the overheating of the planet. Desalination may become critical as extreme weather threatens to contaminate the global supply of fresh water, and the findings of this new study could help the process of purifying water become more efficient.

"Our comprehensive analysis of gypsum and silica scaling provides a foundation for developing more targeted and efficient strategies to combat mineral scaling in desalination," said Dr. Tiezheng Tong, lead author of the study. "This research is crucial for improving the sustainability and efficiency of water treatment processes."

