States move forward with decision that will affect residents' access to clean drinking water: 'We're seeing a trend'

As federal regulations on forever chemicals face uncertainty, a growing number of states are stepping up to safeguard their residents' drinking water — essentially because someone has to.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of synthetic chemicals linked to serious health risks, including cancer, immune system suppression, and developmental issues. They're used in everyday products like nonstick cookware, food packaging, and firefighting foam. And once released into the environment, they don't break down easily, meaning they can contaminate water supplies for decades.

Despite the Environmental Protection Agency's plan to reconsider national limits on PFAS in drinking water, at least 36 states have introduced more than 250 bills in 2025 to ban PFAS in certain products, set their own maximum levels, and fund cleanup and research programs.

States including Maine, Delaware, and New Mexico have already passed laws establishing stricter standards and transparency measures, from capping PFAS levels in local water systems to creating public dashboards showing contamination data.

These actions mean residents could be protected from forever chemicals in their drinking water sooner than under the current federal timeline, which gives utilities until 2027 to test for PFAS and until 2029 to comply with the limits.

These local initiatives can also help restore trust in public drinking water, especially in communities already affected by contamination. As New Mexico Representative Christine Chandler explained to the Washington Post, states would be better off if the federal government led the way by setting a national standard everyone could follow.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing a trend where the federal government is stepping away from that responsibility," she said.

By regulating now, states are not only protecting the health of their local communities but also preventing long-term environmental harm to rivers and farmland. Similar moves — like state-led efforts to curb plastic pollution or transition to clean energy — have shown how taking local action can lead the way when national policy stalls or isn't stepping up to the plate.

Chandler added, "Those of us who care about the environment and our residents are going to have to step up and do what we can to mitigate against these environmental threats."

"We will not be the only state, but we're happy to join other states in being leaders around this effort," said Delaware Senator Darius Brown. "We'll do the work here locally to protect residents in our state."

