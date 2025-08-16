Scientists raise alarm after discovering common, major source of toxic contamination: 'More substances are leached out than we already know'

"The fact that these particles are often not very mobile offers potential for better prevention."

Scientists have warned that toxic particles from tires are shedding into waterways and freshwater ecosystems, putting animals in danger of long-term health problems, according to a news release from the Leibniz Institute of Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries.

What's happening?

Researchers from the institute discovered that of the 2,456 chemicals they identified in tire rubber, 144 leached into the environment.

Some were heavy metals such as cadmium, lead, and zinc, along with organic pollutants like the chemical 6-PPD, used in tires to prevent cracking and extend their lifespan.

"During the leaching process, tire abrasion releases more chemicals than thermoplastics such as PE. We also assume that more substances are leached out than we already know," said Prof. Hans-Peter Grossart, researcher at IGB and co-author of the review.

Aside from the actual chemicals that pose a threat to ecosystems, Grossart added that the particles themselves are a separate problem, as they remain in the environment long after they're shed, much like microplastics.

According to IGB, tire rubber particles account for anywhere between 50% and 90% of all microplastics in rain runoff. Extrapolations suggest that nearly half of these particles originate from tire wear.

Why do these findings matter?

The study, published in the Journal of Environmental Management, explained that tire particles can harm organisms and the environment by increasing oxidative stress in animals.

This can cause damage to their DNA in the long term. Tire pollution can also impact feeding and reproductive behaviors and hinder survival.

More broadly, ecosystems affected by tire wear could become less supportive for wildlife, as the particles disrupt carbon and nitrogen cycles, alter food webs, and reduce biodiversity.

Grossart explained that a warming planet and increasing acidification will likely make tire abrasion worse.

Tire pollution isn't good for humans, either. Research suggests tire particles may contribute to higher rates of respiratory, heart, and reproductive problems, along with cancer.

What's being done to reduce tire abrasion?

Luckily, it appears most tire particles don't travel very far from their sources — usually busy highways and fields where industrial machines are used.

"The fact that these particles are often not very mobile offers potential for better prevention," Grossart said. "Effective reduction strategies involve the development of alternative tire manufacturers, and a better demarcation of roads and wastewater from natural areas."

Tire and automakers such as Pirelli and Stellantis have developed innovative solutions to the problem by creating plant-based tires made of recycled materials and eggshell-based tires, which were recently granted a patent.

While we wait for these environmentally friendly tires to hit the market, we can help the planet by taking public transportation more often and walking to places close to home.

