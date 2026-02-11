Officials issue warning as harmful insects spread into new territory: 'Early detection is critical'

"I strongly urge the public to report any possible sightings."

An invasive species discovery in Bermuda has raised concerns for the environment and human safety alike.

What's happening?

The Royal Gazette reported that red imported fire ants were found in the country for the second time in two months.

After three mounds were eliminated in Hamilton Parish in November, a new mound of ants was discovered on local docks in late December.

Noel Tawatao, a fire ant specialist, said officials acted "in a timely manner" to eradicate the ants.

However, it was speculated that the ants originally discovered in Hamilton Parish most likely would have spread from the docks, where the ants could have arrived in cargo. This has raised concerns about undiscovered colonies that could have spread into the country.

Why is this so important?

Invasive species can be extremely harmful when they are introduced to an unsuspecting environment. They can soak up important nutrients and air, harming native species and disrupting ecosystems. This is why early detection is so important, as is the case in Bermuda.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The fire ants are dangerous because they can cause significant environmental damage. They are dangerous to humans as their stings can be extremely painful. So eradicating them before they spread is extremely important.

Unfortunately, this is not the only instance of invasive insects. Warming temperatures around the globe have led to mosquitoes spreading farther. And with them come diseases such as the West Nile virus. Scientists also warned residents of Los Angeles that mosquitoes in the area were carrying the dengue virus.

What's being done about the red imported fire ants?

Authorities in Bermuda asked importers to inspect their cargo for the invasive species.

"Early detection is critical, and so I strongly urge the public to report any possible sightings as it would give us the best chance to prevent the spreading of these ants," said Jaché Adams, the minister of public works and environment.

The government has already inspected 62 sites, and more are expected. Authorities warned the public not to disturb any red ant colonies they encounter. Instead, they asked that the sighting be documented and sent to the proper authorities.

Globally, protecting native species should always be the goal. Conservation efforts help strengthen ecosystems including our food supply and ensure the health of all living things.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.