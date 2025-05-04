Officials scramble to rescue more than 1,000 stranded tourists after rare event sparks emergency: 'Movement [is] nearly impossible'

Debris from the landslides, along with heavy flooding, also caused many cars to be trapped.

More than 1,000 tourists and hundreds of vehicles were temporarily stranded after massive landslides hit India in late April, prompting authorities to halt travel to the area.

What's happening?

Multiple landslides occurred in the Indian state of Sikkim. As Business Standard reported, continuous rain on April 24 preceded the slides, which occurred at multiple points on at least two roads.

Debris from the landslides, along with heavy flooding, caused many cars to be trapped and made "movement nearly impossible," according to the outlet.

Many of the tourists were stranded in the town of Chungthang and stayed one night in a gurudwara, a Sikh house of worship. The following morning, they were evacuated by authorities, who, per The Indian Express, were also able to get the vehicles across a reconstructed bridge that was reopened to traffic.

Still, the threat of further slides and dangerous road conditions forced officials to stop issuing travel permits for a period and cancel permits that had been authorized in advance. This extreme weather event posed significant safety risks, damaged critical road infrastructure, and hampered the region's tourism-based economy.

Lukendra Rasaily, former chair of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, announced a couple of days later that "all the people were evacuated and no casualties have been reported. … the Border Road Organisation are working on clearing the roads. Lachung will open for tourists ..."

Why are landslides concerning?

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in this case. But sadly, it isn't the only recent example of extreme weather leading to treacherous landslides.

Last summer, more than 200 people died in Ethiopia as a result of heavy rain and subsequent mudslides. In Brazil, catastrophic flooding and landslides caused more than 140 deaths and displaced more than 165,000 people. And one of the largest single-day rain events in the history of Kerala, India, led to a landslide that killed more than 250 people.

As heat-trapping gases continue to be released into our atmosphere, rising global temperatures up the likelihood of landslides, flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes, and more. Experts see a trend of increased frequency and intensity of such climate shocks.

What can be done?

Scientists are still working to refine early warning systems local to the communities in India most vulnerable to landslides. Last summer, just 10 days before a disastrous event, the Geological Survey of India installed a system that leverages artificial intelligence to forecast slides and alert authorities as well as the public. According to The New Indian Express, "it failed to foresee the devastating landslide that struck Mundakkai, due to ongoing refinements and accuracy improvements."

When it comes to extreme weather, knowledge can truly be lifesaving. In 2024, a report from the United States Geological Survey said that 44% of the country is at risk of landslides. The agency's map shows the likelihood of such an event where you live.

If you are in a high-risk area, you can never be too prepared. The Red Cross offers a landslide-preparation guide, which includes knowing your risk and developing an evacuation plan.

Understanding the root causes of extreme weather is another way to be prepared. From there, we can take meaningful actions to reduce our environmental impacts. Switching to electric vehicles en masse, encouraging our communities to go solar, and sharing knowledge with friends and family can make a difference.

