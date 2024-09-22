Massive lake in India reaches near maximum capacity — here's what this means for the country's water supply

It's a big win for water access in the region, but it doesn't mark the end of the area's dire drought conditions.

New data shows that water levels in the seven reservoirs for Mumbai, India, that supply drinking water to the city's 22 million residents was at almost 93% capacity last month, Mid-Day reported. It's a big win for water access in the region — but it doesn't mark the end of the area's dire drought conditions.

This recent improved water access comes after the region has been experiencing an especially severe drought this year fueled by rising global temperatures. Since May, the densely populated city has been experiencing water cuts, forcing citizens to conserve water by cutting water supply by as much as 10%, per The Weather Channel.

In the wake of recent heavy rains, many of the water sources in Mumbai are at or near capacity. Some are even overflowing and flooding. It's estimated that the city now has water stock for 280 days, per The Indian Express, with further cuts to the supply unlikely until next monsoon season.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi Lake, the Tansa Lake, the Vihar Lake, the Bhatsa Reservoir, Modak Sagar Lake, the Upper Vaitarna River, and the Middle Vaitarna River. According to officials, there is currently a 100% "useful water level" at Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi. Water levels at the city's other sources are as follows: the Tansa at 98%, the Middle Vaitarna at 96.4%, the Bhatsa at 90.4%, and the Upper Vaitarna at 88.9%.









The ongoing water crisis in India is directly tied to rising global temperatures, with unpredictable rainfall and extreme heat causing water shortages every year. In April, the region recorded its highest temperature in 10 years — 39.7 degrees Celsius or over 103 degrees Fahrenheit, as detailed by The Hindu.

Along with extreme heat is extreme water scarcity. According to the World Bank, India has 18% of the world's population but only 4% of its water resources, making it among the most water-stressed regions in the world.

Water access in India is also a caste issue. When water levels were low this year, officials diverted water from low-income, rural villages to major cities, leaving many poorer citizens to drink foul-smelling, dirty water. In June, some villagers told Phys.org that they spent up to six hours a day fetching water because of drought and water diversion to Mumbai.

While water supplies are currently stable, it isn't likely to stay that way. In a July 2023 report, Indian public officials warned that a "steep fall of around 40% in freshwater availability by 2030" is likely. The report also warned of "increasing water shortages, depleting groundwater tables, and deteriorating resource quality."

