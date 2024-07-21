Minnesota governor signs new law to reform state's energy permitting process: 'We knocked off 18 months or more from the construction timeline'

The legislation aims to modernize the energy permitting system without compromising environmental or safety standards.

In a move to energize Minnesota's clean energy future, Gov. Tim Walz has cut the red tape to let renewable projects get through faster.

According to KTTC, Walz signed a new law aimed at streamlining the state's energy permitting process, reducing bureaucratic delays to increase the speed of development of renewable energy infrastructure.

The legislation aims to modernize the energy permitting system without compromising environmental or safety standards. The new law is expected to significantly cut red tape for businesses initiating clean energy projects, potentially shortening the construction timeline by 18 months or more.

"Ten years is too long to be able to build our infrastructure. With the bill that we passed this year, we knocked off 18 months or more from the construction timeline, which is a really big deal," House Majority Leader Rep. Jamie Long said.

This legislative move is part of Minnesota's broader strategy to achieve 100% clean energy by 2040. With faster project initiation, the state anticipates numerous benefits, including job creation, enhanced energy independence, and a reduction in pollution.

Minnesota is already a leader in renewable energy, generating 6 gigawatts of solar, wind, and storage capacity. That makes it the 10th-largest generator of renewable electricity in the U.S, according to KTTC.

The American Clean Power Association says wind, solar, and energy storage projects in Minnesota have received $13 billion in capital investments as of early 2024, as reported by KTTC.

Gov. Walz also underscored the law's environmental significance, particularly in light of recent extreme weather events that have impacted several Minnesota communities.

"This is a measure that will help protect our environment and get the clean energy projects that are going to help fight climate change in motion," he said.

Meanwhile, individuals can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act tax breaks and credits when looking to make eco-friendly upgrades to their home.

The governor's proactive approach, coupled with robust investments in renewable infrastructure, positions Minnesota as a beacon of progress and innovation in the fight for a greener planet.

