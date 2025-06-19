Scientists stunned after trail camera captures rare creature in unexpected location: 'First observation'

Scientists in India made an exciting discovery using trail camera footage of a rare and critically endangered mammal, the pangolin.

A study from the Journal of Threatened Taxa set out to inventory mammal diversity in the Rajkot District of Gujarat in India, The Island Packet reported. They utilized trail cameras in their research, which is how they spotted the pangolin, along with "local knowledge provided by shepherds who routinely bring their livestock to a nearby water source," per the study.

Although the image is obscured, according to the researchers, this was the "first observation of [an] Indian pangolin" in the area.

Shepherds' advice leads to first-of-its-kind mammal sighting in India. See it https://t.co/FRrqersvTb — Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) June 1, 2025

"All pangolin species have experienced a drastic decline in populations, primarily because of hunting and illegal international trade," the study said, noting that they are considered the world's most trafficked animal. In India, farmers believe pangolins damage their crops, and there is also a belief that they dig up graves and disturb bodies.

But, as the World Wildlife Fund explains, the small, scaly mammal is actually shy and elusive. Pangolins live solitary lives, with little else known about them, due to their reclusive behavior. There are currently eight known species across Africa and Asia, and recent research indicates there may be two additional species.

That means spotting one on a trail camera is an important component in learning their behavior, understanding the differences between the newly discovered species, and protecting them going forward.

Trail cameras have helped scientists and researchers make encouraging discoveries about the state of forests and wildlife that would otherwise be difficult to access or disturbed by human presence. Earlier this year, trail cameras in the forests of Odisha in India showed that the area is thriving and preservation efforts are paying off, revealing a variety of animals, including melanistic tigers, four-horned antelopes, sloth bears, and pangolins, in their natural habitat.

Other encouraging trail camera sightings have included the rare female Javan rhinoceros and its calf in Ujung Kulon National Park in western Indonesia, a rare lynx in Colorado, and a tiger and her two cubs in India.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



