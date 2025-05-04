New Netflix doc reveals endangered creature's remarkable journey: 'I already know this is going to make me ugly cry'

A tiny, scaly creature is about to steal your heart and maybe even change how you see wildlife conservation.

In a new Netflix documentary that was released April 21, one day before Earth Day, audiences will be introduced to Kulu, a rescued Temminck's pangolin. The documentary covers his remarkable rehabilitation from illegal wildlife trade victim to wild wanderer.

Kulu's journey is guided by Gareth Thomas, a young South African volunteer who is tasked with helping Kulu return to the wild, according to a press release from the African Pangolin Working Group.

"Pangolin: Kulu's Journey: was created by "My Octopus Teacher" director and Academy Award winner Pippa Ehrlich. It was filmed over 19 months in the Lapalala Wilderness Reserve in South Africa's UNESCO-protected Waterberg Biosphere.

The story is both heartwarming and urgent, as pangolins are the most heavily poached mammals in the world, and all eight species are at risk of extinction, per the African Wildlife Foundation.

Kulu's journey brings much-needed attention to the African pangolin species, whose scales are trafficked illegally for use in traditional medicine. By spotlighting the painstaking rehabilitation work done by the African Pangolin Working Group, the film doesn't just inform but also inspires.

By placing a real face (and adorable snout) on the issue, the film invites viewers to connect emotionally with pangolins.

"The relationship between humans and animals is older than time itself," said Ehrlich in the press release. "At the heart of things is a narrative of connection and interdependence."

The documentary also serves a practical purpose. Its release kicks off an educational impact campaign aimed at schoolchildren, community leaders, and traditional healers in Limpopo Province, building awareness about the illegal wildlife trade and the importance of conservation.

Beyond that, the APWG is scaling up its work through the Pangolarium, a sanctuary that works with law enforcement to rescue and rehabilitate pangolins. The U.S.-based Pangolin Crisis Fund has also joined the project as the lead for global outreach.

The buzz around "Pangolin: Kulu's Journey" is already building.

"Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey!" the African Pangolin Working Group teased on Instagram.

"I already know this is going to make me ugly cry," said one commenter.

"This isn't just a documentary. It's a call to remember our connection to all life — and to rise up in love and action," summed up another.

