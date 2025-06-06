"This tactic has been intercepted in the cargo zone."

Two Belgian Malinois are changing the game for wildlife conservation at Malaysia's largest airport.

Between January 2023 and March 2025, the dogs helped to intercept more than RM5.4 million (about $1.3 million) worth of endangered animals being smuggled through Kuala Lumpur International Airport, SAYS reported in mid-May.

The four-legged heroes at KLIA can detect wildlife hidden in luggage before smugglers can transport them out of the country. The dogs were donated by the company Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and trained in the Netherlands.

In May, MAHB posted on social media about its support to counter animal trafficking: "Rest assured, we remain committed to fighting this inhumane crime!"

According to SAYS, the dogs are conditioned to identify specimens listed under the global Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, including elephant ivory, rhino horns, and pangolin scales. They can also detect live animals, such as snakes and turtles.

Wildlife trafficking represents one of the more pressing threats to biodiversity worldwide. Saving endangered species from smuggling operations can help keep vulnerable animals not only alive but also located in their native environments, maintaining the balance of vital ecosystems that benefit all living creatures, including humans.

The need for enhanced detection methods has grown in recent years. Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, Wildlife and National Parks Department director-general, told SAYS that the attempted smuggling of exotic animals through KLIA increased by 42% last year, with traffickers targeting routes to Mumbai and Chennai in India.

"Typically, these animals are placed in plastic containers, wrapped in boxes or foil, and sealed with tape before being checked in as baggage," he explained. "However, this tactic has been intercepted in the cargo zone thanks to intelligence efforts and cooperation between [the Wildlife and National Parks Department] and other enforcement agencies."

Sustaining wildlife protection efforts might begin with supporting the organizations working to end illegal trafficking in creative and compassionate ways. But it can continue by growing our knowledge about the root causes of trafficking, including financial need.

Getting behind not only pro-environment policies but also policies that drive pro-environment job creation could be another creative path toward a world without animal smuggling.

