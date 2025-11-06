Diver captures stunning video of prehistoric fish emerging from depths: 'Very unusual'

A rare deep-sea fish has appeared off the southwestern coast of England for the first time in two decades, raising questions about shifting marine patterns. The sightings highlight unusual wildlife activity in Cornwall, a region known for its rugged coastline, fishing traditions, and rich marine life.

What's happening?

According to The Mirror, diver Charles Hood spotted a wreckfish — a prehistoric species usually found in deep waters that can live up to 100 years and grow around 7 feet long — just a few miles offshore near Lamorna, a small village on the south coast of Cornwall. Hood, who has filmed sharks in Cornish waters for more than 20 years, came face-to-face with the massive fish while swimming with blue sharks.

"They are rare," Hood said, per the Mirror. "Deep-sea anglers sometimes haul them up well offshore — but not at all frequently. To see one mid-water or near the surface is very unusual."

Cornwall has been a hot spot for unusual animal sightings this year, including locusts, praying mantises, and odd-looking sea slugs. Earlier this year, Aaron Meade, a 39-year-old angler from Bodmin, also caught an ocean sunfish near Padstow, a historic fishing port on the north coast of Cornwall. The Mola mola is the world's largest bony fish, reaching up to 11 feet and 2.5 tons. "I still can't quite believe it happened," Meade said of his catch, per the Mirror.

Why are these sightings concerning?

Marine scientists say these rare appearances may reflect changing water conditions as a result of climate change, which potentially pushes deep-sea species closer to shore. The Cornwall Wildlife Trust noted that wreckfish typically avoid shallow waters, per the Mirror, so sightings like Hood's are rare.

Shifts in species distribution can disrupt local fisheries, affect tourism, and signal broader imbalances in marine ecosystems. For example, earlier this year, a manatee was spotted in Massachusetts, far north of its usual Florida habitat. While the sighting thrilled the local community, it also prompted quick action from wildlife experts to ensure the animal's safety.

What's being done about it?

Conservationists stress the importance of careful observation and management to keep rare marine species thriving. Tools such as trail cameras, tagging programs, and dedicated surveys give scientists crucial information to protect marine areas, support sustainable fishing practices, and help restore local habitats.

Protecting species like the wreckfish and ocean sunfish not only preserves biodiversity but also maintains the balance of coastal ecosystems on which local economies and food systems depend.

