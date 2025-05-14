Experts celebrate as trail camera captures rare sighting of large predator: 'Had to do a double take'

"It's neat to see these guys here."

A trail camera in Pike County, Illinois, captured images of a mountain lion strolling through a field, marking just the 11th confirmed sighting in the state since 2002, reported the Jacksonville Journal-Courier.

The impressive footage, recorded by resident Brent Jordan, shows the large carnivore moving confidently through the area. Jordan discovered the surprising visitor while reviewing his trail camera images.

"Nothing unusual to have 100, 200 pictures a day to go through, randomly scrolled through to see what's on the camera, and then ... we got something a little different on the camera. Scrolling through and had to do a double take and back and forth, and we found our new friend," he told Quincy television station KHQA, per the Journal-Courier.

You can help protect these magnificent creatures by reporting sightings to conservation officers and maintaining a respectful distance. Mountain lions, also known as pumas or cougars, are protected by Illinois law, meaning they cannot be hunted or harassed unless they threaten people or property.

Trail cameras like Jordan's help experts track endangered species populations without disturbing natural behaviors. When you install trail cameras on your property, you can contribute valuable data that helps wildlife managers make informed decisions about conservation efforts.

The return of apex predators to their historic ranges can help restore natural balance to ecosystems. For you and your community, this balance translates to healthier forests, better watershed protection, and more sustainable wildlife populations that support outdoor recreation opportunities.

"It's neat to see these guys here, but their existence while they're in Illinois is dependent on how people act around it," said Illinois Department of Natural Resources district wildlife biologist Stefanie Fitzsimons, per the Journal-Courier. She emphasized the importance of reporting sightings so officials can properly assess each situation.

