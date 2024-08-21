Government announces over $10 million in funding to aid critical species habitat restoration: 'These investments are monumental'

Though kangaroo rats may be tiny, they are essential in sustaining the desert ecosystem.

The adorable Stephens' kangaroo rat, which is endemic to Southern California, has made an impressive comeback thanks to over three decades of conservation efforts and a recent government investment of nearly $11 million to fund ecosystem restoration projects.

The Bureau of Land Management California Desert District's dedication to revitalizing the kangaroo rat's habitat has paid off, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service downlisted it from an endangered to threatened species in 2022, per the BLM.

According to the Department of the Interior, the BLM will be awarded nearly $367,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to continue recovery efforts and habitat management for kangaroo rats.

Specifically, the funds will help the agency and its partners maintain the rats' habitat by monitoring and removing invasive plants, looking out for illegal activities in the area, and supporting public education initiatives.

"Investing in ecosystem resilience is important for all and this species plays a critical role through seed dispersal, building burrows that support other desert wildlife, and water percolation," James Gannon, the California Desert Interagency Fire Program's Fuels Program Manager, told the BLM.

Earlier this year, the Riverside County Habitat Conservation Agency took additional steps to protect the species by keeping tabs on its genetics to ensure the population remains healthy. The BLM also routinely performs prescribed burns to eliminate invasive grasses so that the kangaroo rats have an optimal habitat.

According to the agency, some government funds will go toward ongoing efforts to restore the Santa Ana River Wash Area habitat, home to the endangered slender-horned spineflower and San Bernardino kangaroo rat.

The areas surrounding the Santa Ana River Wash are critical for mitigating flooding and replenishing groundwater, so the restoration projects will also benefit local communities.

The BLM noted that recreational opportunities such as horseback riding, hiking, and biking abound in the region. Continued conservation efforts will ensure people can continue enjoying the land, along with the kangaroo rats.

"At this point, more than half a billion dollars from the BIL has been committed towards ecosystem restoration projects under the Biden-Harris Administration. These investments are monumental for BLM California as we address the impacts of climate change and drought in affected areas of southern California," the BLM wrote.

