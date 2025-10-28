Global leaders agree on historic treaty that will transform fishing industry: 'Trying to have a positive impact'

"There's still work to be done."

A global treaty curbing destructive fishing practices has been passed, giving the public high hopes for the future of marine health.

According to Mongabay, the treaty, signed under the World Trade Organization, went into effect on September 15, and it will cease government subsidies for problematic fishing operations. The treaty marks the first sustainability-focused agreement from the WTO.

The first part of the treaty is called "Fish One," and "Fish Two," the second half, has not yet been decided on.

Fish One bans subsidies for fishing in international waters and overfished stocks, as well as illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing across the board.

Meanwhile, Fish Two is more focused on subsidies for fishing fleets, and it has a four-year window to be settled.

Similar bans have been implemented around the world to protect specific animal populations and prevent biodiversity loss, such as a ban on fishing around the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument.

As fishing is not only an industry upholding the food chain, but also one in which countless people make their living, keeping fish populations in balance is vital to humans.

The World Wildlife Fund explained how these government subsidies can drive overfishing and that too many fishing vessels actually create more harm than good.

"Today's worldwide fishing fleet is estimated to be up to two-and-a-half times the capacity needed to catch what we actually need," the WWF said.

While 200 countries signed a U.N. agreement in 2023 to protect international waters, the hope is that this move by the WTO will protect the ocean even more.

"There are weaknesses and gaps, and there's still work to be done, but this is the start of the WTO trying to have a positive impact on environmental sustainability," Daniel Skerritt, senior analyst at the nonprofit Oceana, told Fitt, per Mongabay.

So much of what occurs outdoors has hidden repercussions. By learning more about critical climate issues, such as those addressed in the Fish One treaty, you can be better equipped to protect the planet.

