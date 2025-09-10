Scientist stunned after stumbling upon rare creature on beach far from its usual habitat: 'The odds of that are so slim'

"When I saw it on the beach, I instantly knew what it was, but I was in complete shock."

An oceanographer was surprised when she caught a glimpse of an aquatic creature on a beach in Southern California, well outside of its normal range.

What's happening?

As Phys.org reported, Anya Stajner stumbled upon Janthina janthina, otherwise known as violet sea snails, during a stroll along La Jolla Shores in San Diego.

Stajner, a Ph.D. student at the University of California, San Diego explained the significance of the sighting: "When I saw it on the beach, I instantly knew what it was, but I was in complete shock. I would never expect to see one washed up in San Diego. The odds of that are so slim."

It's the first time the snails have been sighted in the area in over a decade. They're known to favor warmer waters of the Pacific and Indian Oceans and are pelagic, which means they live near the surface of the open seas.

According to the Marine Education Society of Australasia, these hardy little snails are born male and become females over time. Their vibrant coloring provides protection against the sun's rays and camouflage from sea birds, and they secrete mucus bubbles to stay afloat.

Why is the sighting a concern?

An unusual sighting is an exciting development for marine researchers, but it also serves as evidence that the coastal waters around California are warming.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Human activity is causing ocean acidification and warming, which in turn disrupts the marine ecosystem. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes, several marine species are threatened by these developments.

Moreover, warmer ocean temperatures are fueling extreme weather events and contributing to rising sea levels. These snails play a valuable ecological role as predator and prey. It's also not the first time they've been seen in unusual places; around 60 were spotted in the U.K. in 2022, per the BBC.

What's being done about warmer oceans?

Given that the snails are primarily at the mercy of ocean currents, there's not much that can be done to stop them washing ashore in strange places.

However, their presence in historically cooler waters should be taken as a wake-up call to address the issue. That requires a multifaceted approach that begins with raising awareness and local action.

Through collective and individual actions, everyone can contribute to the broader effort of reducing ocean temperatures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.