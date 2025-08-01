Woman shares heartbreaking discovery in remote ocean sanctuary: 'This is supposed to be the last paradise'

Around 12 million tons of plastic waste enter the ocean each year, which experts have estimated amounts to a staggering 75 to 199 million tons of it in our waters to date.

A TikTok creator, Madsunderwater (@madsunderwater), revealed how ubiquitous this problem has become by documenting an unbelievable amount of plastic debris accumulating in the "last paradise on Earth," a Marine Protected Area in Raja Ampat, Indonesia.

"This is supposed to be the last paradise, a Marine Protected Area, and yet it's full of plastic of every size blown in from all over the place," she lamented in the caption of the video.

The area is home to over 1,600 species of fish, and about 75% of the world's known vital coral species. As a Marine Protected Area, officials work to preserve its unique biodiversity, yet with debris flowing in from the suffocating presence of plastic in the ocean worldwide, their preservation efforts are often hindered.

In addition to the habitat degradation caused by plastic waste, there are other major threats to the welfare of wildlife. Contaminants like chemical pollution and microplastics are both escalating concerns in remote, protected areas.

Environmental Health News indicated that plastic pollution in the ocean has become so severe that protected areas are no longer acting as boundaries for marine health.

"Ocean currents carry plastic far from its origin, showing how decisions made thousands of miles away affect some of the planet's most fragile habitats," EHN explained. "Even the most remote sanctuaries are now part of a global pollution crisis."

Plastic waste in protected areas means an erosion of biodiversity. As a result, food and water sources for humans can be impacted, resulting in higher food prices when staple goods are harder to come by.

There are ways to combat the vast amount of plastic waste across the globe. Repurposing plastic containers when possible, recycling, choosing less wasteful packaging, and supporting brands that encourage sustainable practices and the circular economy are just a few of the wide range of solutions.

Still, corporations that profit from the high consumption of plastic are the most pressing issue, signaling that more change needs to be made at a wider scale.

TikTok users expressed how disheartened they felt after watching the video.

"It's a sad site to see," wrote one.

"Horrid," said another.

