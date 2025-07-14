Local resident shares upsetting video of scene on beach after heat wave: 'Heartbreaking every time it happens'

Beaches all across the United Kingdom were left in a shocking state after thousands of people flocked to the coast during the recent heat wave and didn't clean up after themselves.

On June 21, the U.K. hit its hottest day of the year to that point, with temperatures reaching 33.2 degrees Celsius (91.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Charlwood, Surrey. According to Yahoo News, popular beaches like Brighton, Scarborough, and Bournemouth were packed with people enjoying the sun. But the next morning, the sand was covered with trash.

Locals reported everything from broken bottles and plastic bags to used nappies, leftover food, and even a mattress dumped on the beach. In Brighton, Sammie (@the_plastic_coast) shared a video on her Instagram account, showing bins overflowing and seagulls picking through the garbage.

"I knew it would be bad today," she said in her video, "but it's still heartbreaking every time it happens."

Among the mess were used nappies, broken bottles, shoes, and even children's toys. "What are we teaching the kids of today?" Sammie asks.

The problem isn't just that the beach looks messy. All that litter, from plastic bottles and bags to food wrappers and old flip-flops, often ends up in the ocean, where it can do real damage.

Animals, such as birds, turtles, and fish, can get tangled in trash, choke on it, or even eat it by mistake. That can make them really sick or even kill them. Even the tiny pieces of plastic, known as microplastics, can be harmful. They can release toxins into the water and can be eaten by fish, which means they can eventually end up in our food.

So while it might not seem like a big deal to leave behind one wrapper or bottle, that trash can have serious consequences for wildlife — and for us, too.

People were quick to respond to Sammie's post. One user gave her good advice: "Be careful, wear gloves." Another thanked her: "Thank you for doing this. When I lived in Devon it was a daily thing during summer. I worked next to a beach and stopped by every day after work to help clean. I just don't understand this mindset." With more hot days ahead, many locals are asking beachgoers to be more responsible. Picking up after yourself isn't hard, and it makes a huge difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.