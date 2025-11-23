Health officials issue warning after 'very rare' mammal found in California community center: 'We take every case seriously'

A bat carrying rabies was recently found in San Mateo, California, according to local health officials.

What's happening?

The rabid bat was found in late October at the Portola Valley Town Center. Rabies is transmitted by saliva from the animal, so bites are a common point of entry, though breaks in skin and membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth can also be vulnerable.

Why is rabies important?

There's an obvious safety concern when it comes to cases of rabies, but its presence is indicative of a larger issue.

Rapidly shifting weather patterns due to atmospheric pollution can be a major contributing factor to behavioral changes in wildlife. This can include shifts in migratory patterns that can exacerbate rabies presence in bats and its spread. After all, increased temperatures are expanding the available habitat for bats.

On top of these challenges is the degradation of natural habitat and the expansion of human land development. This deforestation pushes people into closer proximity to wild animals, increasing the chance for transmission. This not only puts humans at risk, but livestock as well. Studies in Mexico have reported $46 million in annual agricultural losses due to rabies infection.

Environmental forces are causing an explosion in vector-borne disease, particularly among mosquitoes and ticks. This can be seen in increased cases of Lyme disease, rabbit fever, Zika, malaria, West Nile, and dengue fever.

What's being done about rabies?

San Mateo officials were clear that the risk of rabies infection is quite low. Roughly 200 cases are found in animals across California annually. Since 1980, there have only been 17 human infections in the state. Vaccinations are available, though there is no cure for rabies, and it can be fatal if untreated.

Officials recommended that anyone who was exposed to the bat should check in with their health care provider to see if precautions needed to be taken. They also had clear advice for those concerned about exposure.

"Encounters with rabid animals in San Mateo County are very rare, but we take every case seriously," said Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana, San Mateo County health officer. "Never touch a bat or other wild animal, even if it looks sick or injured, and keep your pets' rabies vaccinations up to date."

