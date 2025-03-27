Research shows extreme conditions are forcing certain animals to make life-threatening choices: 'They're rushing to their destination'

The research is currently happening far north of where you might expect.

The unpredictable weather patterns of our changing environment are disruptive in ways humans might not even imagine. And for caribou herds in the Arctic, these changes are posing a risk to the future of their population and pitting them in a fight against the clock, Yale Climate Connections recently reported.

What's happening?

As YCC explained, caribou migrate across the Arctic tundra every year to give birth to their calves. Some travel distances totaling thousands of miles, braving icy conditions and crossing frozen rivers and lakes along the way. Their destination is their herd's calving grounds — the place where they go to give birth.

But as the planet warms, what were once icy conditions and frozen bodies of water become entirely different obstacles for the caribou. Unable to walk across lakes and rivers, the caribou must now either swim (which is dangerous) or walk around (which prolongs the journey). With expectant mothers in the herd, these decisions become a race against time.

"So they're rushing to their destination to give birth to the young calves," researcher Qianru Liao, with the Fate of the Caribou Project, told YCC.

Why is caribou migration important?

Caribou play an indispensable role in the Arctic ecosystem, and their annual migration is a critical aspect of that role. During their migratory journey, these creatures help maintain balance by consuming nutrients and spreading them. On top of that, the human population in the Arctic relies heavily on caribou for food, clothing, transportation, and more.

Should migration be negatively impacted, so could the caribou population. Any blow to their population would be a blow to the entire Arctic.

What's being done about the human impact on wildlife?

While environmental changes caused by human activity are impacting wildlife negatively, there are also efforts underway to protect the planet's impacted fauna.

The aforementioned Fate of the Caribou Project is doing just that for these caribou herds. They've been using satellite data, GPS tracking, and more to understand changes in migration patterns. Their ultimate goal is to "help land managers and caribou stewards ensure a future for caribou in Canada and Alaska."

Far south of the Arctic, similar conservation efforts are seeing great success. The Caribbean Alliance has revived over a dozen species from the brink of extinction. Meanwhile, in Mexico, a bird-watching group has built a sanctuary to protect the extremely rare Mexican sheartail hummingbird.

