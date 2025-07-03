World's top weather agencies warn of unprecedented conditions in next 5 years: 'No sign of respite'

"This will put more people than ever at risk."

Get ready for more scorching summers and extreme weather.

According to new projections from the World Meteorological Organization and the U.K. Met Office, global temperatures are expected to keep climbing — and fast.

These forecasts point to an 80% chance that at least one year between now and 2029 will break the annual heat record. There's also a 70% chance that the five-year average will exceed 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit of warming since the 1800s.

What's happening?

Experts say we're heading into uncharted territory. Earth has just come off its hottest decade on record, with 2024 topping the list of warmest years. But scientists warn we're far from a peak.

More than 200 global simulations show there's a growing chance we'll surpass the Paris Agreement's safety limit of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) within the next five years — and maybe even inch toward a 3.6-degree Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) jump.

"This WMO report provides no sign of respite over the coming years," said Ko Barrett, deputy secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization. "This means that there will be a growing negative impact on our economies, our daily lives, our ecosystems, and our planet."

In real terms, this means more heat waves, wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts — especially in already vulnerable areas. The Arctic, for instance, is warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the globe.

Why is this concerning?

Every small rise in global temperature makes extreme weather worse. As the air heats up, it holds more moisture — fueling stronger storms — and dries out landscapes, making wildfires and droughts more severe. These events don't just disrupt ecosystems; they endanger lives, homes, and livelihoods.

As Richard Betts of the U.K. Met Office put it, per CBS, "This will put more people than ever at risk of severe heat waves, bringing more deaths and severe health impacts."

Plus, once a record is broken, it often becomes the new normal. Scientists compare it to an escalator that only goes up — with events like El Niño acting as brief leaps along the ride.

What's being done about it?

Even as the outlook grows more serious, there's still a lot being done to meet the moment.

Governments are expanding heat warning systems, investing in infrastructure upgrades, and supporting new technologies — like AI wildfire tools and real-time storm monitors — that help communities prepare for extreme weather.

On the policy front, programs like the Inflation Reduction Act are making it easier for people to access more affordable energy, from solar panels to induction stoves and EVs. Individual action plays a key role, too. Choosing cleaner appliances, reducing car use, or planting more trees can all make a difference.

