Researchers make surprising discovery about tiny creatures' huge impact: 'Considerable'

In the enrichment of the Earth's grasslands, it turns out that the mightiest impact is coming from the smallest of sources.

Scientists at the Smithsonian have discovered that in North American prairie grasslands, the prairie dog and grasshopper populations are the strongest contributors to nutrient cycling, according to a study published in Ecology. The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) examined populations of these two herbivores, along with bison and cattle, across 15 shortgrass prairies in Montana for their research.

"Herbivores contribute to the green food web by turning plant tissues into urine and dung that provide new plant growth with readily available nutrients," said Ellen Welti, a senior author on the study.

Photo Credit: Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

In the case of prairie dog towns, researchers observed that the soil surrounding them had the highest levels of carbon and nitrogen, which was further amplified when grasshoppers coexisted in the immediate area. Nitrogen, potassium, and magnesium levels were also higher in the grass, likely due to the rodents' burrowing habits, which expanded the incorporation of these nutrients.

Natural processes, such as nutrient cycling, are essential to the well-being and biodiversity of local ecosystems. By consuming and returning nutrients to the soil, herbivores expedite soil enrichment that would otherwise take years of plant decomposition to achieve.

Research like this study by the NZCBI can also help build a connection between species conservation efforts and overall ecosystem health. In fact, biologists intervened in Montana over the past few years to reduce risks to the local prairie dog population after a plague outbreak.

By showing clear connections of the symbiotic relationship even the smallest animals have with the broader habitat, researchers can continue to expand the reach of their efforts to sustain them better.

"While the presence of some smaller herbivores such as prairie dogs and grasshoppers may not be as obvious, the impact they have on grassland ecology is considerable," said Julie Rebh, lead author on the NZCBI study.

