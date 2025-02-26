Scientists make startling discovery after studying more than 600 species around the world: 'It's important that we preserve ... our natural systems'

"We have the methods to make it work."

Genetic diversity is slowly but surely declining across the world, as a meta-analysis study of more than 600 species in 141 countries has revealed.

What's happening?

The study, published in Nature and summarized by The Guardian, found that 65% of the examined species showed signs of disruption, with the researchers calling it a "background level of genetic diversity loss."

Lead researcher Catherine Grueber, University of Sydney Associate Professor, told the Guardian that factors causing this reduction in diversity — such as habitat loss, a changing climate, the spread of new diseases, and the presence of invasive species — were also responsible for population decline.

However, despite this troubling news, the researchers noted that conservation efforts could make a real difference in halting or reversing genetic diversity losses.

"It's important that we preserve the genetic diversity of our natural systems," Grueber said. "We have methods to make it work."

Why are conservation strategies important?

Biodiversity is essential to life on Earth, impacting food supply, the growth of plants for medicines, the ability of forests to absorb carbon dioxide, and the maintenance of freshwater sources.

If species decline, that could have ripple effects that will be felt throughout the entire ecosystem, crossing the boundary between civilization and the wild.

However, as the Guardian detailed, conservation efforts can make a significant impact. The translocation of golden bandicoots on Hermite Island and Doole off the coast of Western Australia has helped to establish new populations. Arctic Fox numbers have been bolstered in Scandinavia after the removal of red foxes. Meanwhile, black-tailed prairie dogs have been preserved in Montana after biologists stepped in to reduce risks following an outbreak of plague.

What's being done about global declines in genetic diversity?

The above examples of successful conservation efforts are an indicator, not a measure of overall success.

The study's assessment provides the roadmap for future endeavors. Supplementation (adding individuals to an existing population), general restoration efforts, species controls, population controls, ecosystem restoration, and conservation introduction are all positive solutions currently in the works across the globe.

Overcoming gaps in the data, bolstering innovation, improving land management practices, and broadening the conversation are all highly important in the drive toward stopping and reversing the current trend.

