Experts discover tiny animal hero helping hundreds of others survive: 'Really subtle but important'

A species of small rodents found across the Great Plains is working as nature's landscaper, creating underground networks that support about 170 different animals while helping grasslands thrive, Humane World for Animals reported.

The animal in question is the prairie dog. These community-minded mammals faced near extinction after European settlers expanded agriculture westward. Farmers and ranchers viewed the animals as competitors for grazing land, leading to mass extermination campaigns. Today, populations have dropped 87-99% from historical numbers, with two types of prairie dogs listed as endangered.

But scientists have discovered these creatures serve as both foundational wildlife and ecological architects. Their constant nibbling promotes fresh plant growth, which feeds bison, sheep, and antelope.

The bare patches they create become nesting grounds for mountain plovers, whose numbers have fallen 80% since the 1960s.

Underground tunnel systems also provide homes for everything from salamanders to owls. The burrows offer shelter as weather patterns become more extreme. Animals use these underground refuges to escape both scorching heat and freezing temperatures. The digging activity itself improves soil health by allowing rainwater to soak deeper into the ground while spreading nutrients throughout the earth.

Birds, in particular, benefit from having these rodents as neighbors. Raptors rely on them for food, while smaller birds gain unexpected advantages. Research shows baby longspurs grow bigger when raised near prairie dog colonies, improving their survival odds.

Young larks leave their nests sooner in these areas, reducing the risk of predation. Scientists learned that curlews listen for prairie dog danger signals and use them to protect their own offspring.

The tunnels also shelter the continent's rarest mammal, the black-footed ferret, which relies on these rodents for food. Federal wildlife officials say protecting prairie dog colonies remains the single best strategy for preventing ferret extinction.

Colorado State University researcher Ana Davidson noted that during years with normal rainfall, competition between livestock and prairie dogs seldom exists, per Humane World for Animals. The animals actually help ranchers by encouraging the growth of nutrient-rich plants that cattle prefer.

Andrew Dreelin, an ornithologist with the Smithsonian's Great Plains Science Program, identified fascinating connections between colonies and bird success.

"Both species are getting these really subtle but important benefits to their growth and development," he said about his findings on longspur and lark chicks, per Humane World for Animals.

