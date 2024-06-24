New study suggests forests use different strategies to remain resilient in nutrient-poor soils: 'We may not have to worry about it so much'

The research looked at tropical forests in places like the Amazon and Congo.

New research reveals that tropical forests have clever tricks up their leaves to thrive in nutrient-poor soils, proving that nature always finds a way.

As reported on Phys.org, tropical forests employ diverse strategies to remain resilient in nutrient-poor soils, challenging previous concerns about their vulnerability. The study, conducted by a team of international researchers and published in New Phytologist, highlights how these forests thrive despite the limited amount of essential nutrients.

The research looked at tropical forests in places like the Amazon and Congo where the soil doesn't have many nutrients. The scientists found that these forests have clever ways to deal with this. For example, they partner with special fungi that help them get more nutrients and grow deep roots to reach nutrients buried far down in the soil.

This resilience is important because it means that tropical forests can keep doing their vital jobs, like storing carbon and providing homes for wildlife, even when conditions are tough.

"We may not have to worry about it so much," senior author Sarah Batterman said. "Because of these flexible strategies, trees may be able to support a carbon sink in the future, even with nutrient constraints."

Beyond carbon absorption, forests play multifaceted roles: They regulate local climates by producing aerosol-forming chemicals that reflect energy and create cooling clouds, support biodiversity, and sustain ecosystems. Preserving and protecting forests is therefore pivotal not only in reducing carbon pollution, but also in ensuring cleaner air and water.

The study emphasizes the importance of conservation and land management for tropical forests. By learning how these forests naturally cope with challenges, conservationists and policymakers can create better strategies to safeguard and rejuvenate these crucial ecosystems. This could involve strategies like preserving biodiversity and reducing soil disruption to maintain essential nutrient cycles.

Understanding tropical forest resilience provides optimism for the future. It suggests that with thoughtful conservation efforts, these remarkable ecosystems can thrive despite nutrient-poor soils and changing environments.

