Officials launch major project that could save lives in wildfires: 'A matter of life and death'

"That doesn't mean that we have to sit back and do nothing."

A Southern California community is taking proactive steps to keep residents safer during wildfire season — and locals say the effort could help save lives.

The city of Poway has begun removing an estimated 2,500 dead or dying trees along major evacuation routes to ensure safer, faster escape during wildfires.

The project — years in the making — was made possible through nearly $2 million in Hazardous Tree Removal Mitigation grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to KPBS.

Most of the trees slated for removal are located along Twin Peaks Road, Espola Road, and the Green Valley Open Space — areas that thousands rely on during emergencies.

"It absolutely could be a matter of life and death," Poway Emergency Preparedness Program manager Jenna Stein told KPBS. After the Cedar Fire in 2003 and the Witch Creek Fire in 2007 devastated the region, residents and officials alike know how quickly wildfires can threaten homes and block escape routes.

For many residents, this preventive step is a huge relief — especially with climate change making wildfires more frequent and intense. One homeowner, Audrey Koble, told KPBS, she remembers evacuating with her young children during the Cedar Fire and seeing eucalyptus branches fall dangerously close to her home. Now, she says she's glad the city is proactively clearing the trees, which she said was "a fire hazard for sure."

By removing dead and high-risk trees now, the city is reducing wildfire fuel, protecting nearby habitats, and creating space for healthier, more climate-resilient growth in the long run. For residents, the project means safer and faster evacuation routes, reduced risk from falling branches, and greater peace of mind during increasingly severe wildfire seasons.

This project highlights a growing trend: Cities are learning how to balance environmental stewardship with public safety.

While removing trees can be emotionally charged for communities, urban tree management is becoming increasingly strategic nationwide. Some cities are pairing removals with major replanting efforts — like Hanford, California, investing $1 million to plant 600 new trees — while others are removing invasive species to restore local ecosystems.

Cities aren't stopping there. Innovative approaches to greener, safer urban spaces are on the rise — from "tiny forests" boosting biodiversity in tight urban areas to concepts like vertical forests that integrate thousands of plants into residential buildings.

Stein put it simply when talking to KPBS: "The countryside is beautiful, but there is an inherent fire risk. That doesn't mean that we have to sit back and do nothing."

