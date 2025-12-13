Gardener captures adorable video of unexpected visitor in backyard: 'So cute'

According to one commenter, seeing this nighttime critter is good luck.

Australian gardener Rosa (@rosa_garden31) came across a familiar visitor one night in their yard and shared the encounter with their followers.

"possum visits happen often in my garden,eating all my rose plants new shoots and all of my stone fruit flowers," they wrote in the video's caption. "But they look so cute."

The video shows a rust-colored brushtail possum climbing along Rosa's fence at night.

Possums aren't the same as American opossums.

According to Australian Geographic, possums are nocturnal and feed on a wide range of plant matter, including eucalyptus. The Queensland government's website also stated that possums feed on mistletoe, which can kill important gum trees. They don't have trouble with living around humans and can be very resourceful.

While possum populations are healthy, the South Australia's Department of Natural Resources reported that droughts, wildfires, habitat fragmentation, and wildlife competition have created a wide range of challenges for the species.





For all of its benefits, possums can introduce problems besides feasting on your favorite plants. The brushtail possum is native to Australia, but its introduction to nearby New Zealand has led to an invasive spread.

Invasive species can displace native plants by monopolizing vital resources. This can reduce biodiversity and ecosystem services relied upon by wildlife and people alike.

Having an all-natural yard is bound to attract local wildlife, and the price can be a few plants in the process. Other gardeners have had animals such as turtles, deer, and even moose visiting the buffet. Native gardens are particularly important for supporting pollinators, which have evolved with the local flora but are seeing steep population declines.

TikTok users were equally smitten by Rosa's nighttime possum visitor.

"Awww so cute," said one community member.

"You are blessed," replied another.

"Rust coloured Possums are good luck," chimed in another.

