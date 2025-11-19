Homeowner captures stunning footage of massive creatures raiding garden: 'Turn on your sound'

A family of moose was recently caught trespassing in someone's backyard, eating away at the fruits of this unfortunate homeowner's gardening labors.

While catching a glimpse of these majestic creatures no doubt makes for a thrilling experience, it's understandable to have mixed feelings regarding the destruction of your garden beds.

Instagram user Jenny Salathe Carlson (@cabincreations1) posted footage of the incident online, captioning it: "Turn on your sound and check out this amazing video. It was taken yesterday in our son Sam's back yard in Fairbanks, Alaska."

What's happening?

Moose aren't by any means uncommon in Alaska, with more than 200,000 of these creatures scattered around the state, but walking out onto your back porch to find a whole family in your yard is a whole other matter — especially since, according to Treehugger, moose tend to be relatively solitary animals.

The footage on Instagram showcases a group of at least five, including two bulls, one moose, and a few calves, all interested in Sam's unique array of raised garden beds.

Luckily, the filmer kept their distance while taking the video; adult moose can measure up to six feet in height and weigh over 1,000 pounds, making for formidable opponents when threatened.

Why are moose encounters concerning?

While unprovoked moose are likely to leave homeowners alone — with the exception of their homegrown produce, of course — the increasing number of wildlife encounters in recent decades is certainly cause for concern.

Urbanization and other pollution-heavy human activities have a tendency to intrude upon, damage, and even altogether overtake natural habitats. The animals that made their homes in affected regions are often either displaced entirely or pushed into smaller habitats, leaving them in closer proximity to human communities and boosting the chances of a human-wildlife encounter.

Not all of these interactions are necessarily hostile, but animals like moose, alligators, bears, and more can all prove aggressive or even deadly when provoked.

What's being done about human-wildlife encounters?

Wildlife conservation groups around the world are working to safeguard natural habitats and ensure that animals have the space and resources to thrive even when human activities jeopardize their well-being.

Meanwhile, maintaining a safe distance from any stray wildlife can go a long way in keeping you safe. In the case that an unexpected animal wanders into your home, try to present a nonthreatening front and call your local authorities as soon as possible.

