Gardener captures adorable image of unexpected visitor in vegetable patch: 'How cute'

"Glad you could provide a snack."

by Matthew Swigonski
If you consider yourself an avid gardener, then you've probably had a few run-ins with some unscheduled visitors from time to time.

And while certain animals and insects can certainly wreak havoc on your produce, attracting animals to your garden can be a good thing, especially if you focus on attracting beneficial wildlife and promoting biodiversity

For one gardener, they caught the culprit who they suspected to be munching on their flourishing garden red-handed. They then shared their experience on r/gardening.  

Photo Credit: Reddit

As it turns out, they couldn't bring themselves to be mad at the little fawn that they spotted right in the middle of the garden.

"Had a garden visitor this evening ... now I'm missing the tops of my swiss chard and beets ... but I'm ok with it to be able to see these baby ears!" exclaimed the original poster. 

While not every confrontation with a produce-stealing animal will be as adorable, it can still be a promising sign of a thriving local ecosystem.

Certain animals and insects may feed on pests and invasive species that can inflict damage to your plants. They may also be able to help improve soil aeration and fertility by tunneling through the soil and decomposing organic matter. 

However, in the case of larger animals such as deer, they may do more harm than good. Their feeding habits can range from light browsing to a full-on dinner buffet, potentially impacting plant health, growth, and even causing plant death. 

Although growing your own garden or cultivating a yard filled with native plants can be a rewarding experience, it can also become a challenge to keep unwanted animal visitors at bay.

To naturally deter deer from your yard, use a combination of scent-based and physical deterrents, including strategically planting deer-resistant vegetation, applying strong-smelling repellents, and introducing motion- or sound-based disturbances. 

As in the case of the original poster, how inclusive you like to keep your garden is ultimately up to you. For some, getting the opportunity to witness wildlife in action is well worth the price of a few plants. 

"How cute, glad you could provide a snack for the critters! Something about it being in the pumpkin patch adds to the adorable factor," added one commenter.

