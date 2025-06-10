Experts issue urgent warning as highly toxic plant spreads rapidly through almost every US state — here's what you need to know

Every part of the plant is toxic.

Officials across the United States are warning people to be cautious when outdoors because poison hemlock is spreading rapidly through almost every state.

What's happening?

From Tennessee to Montana, poison hemlock (Conium maculatum) is popping up, according to Southern California's KTLA 5 and Billings' Mix 97.1. NBC4 reported the plant's presence in Ohio, and King County in Washington has also posted warnings.

This highly toxic plant can be fatal to humans if ingested, even in small quantities. Simply brushing up against it can cause skin irritations and dermatitis. During spring and summer, particularly from March to July, hemlock is in full growth and blooming.

It grows to 6-10 feet and has small, clustered white flowers that can be mistaken for Queen Anne's lace. The smooth stems have distinctive maroon blotches, and they give off a musty odor when stepped on or snapped.

Note that every part of the plant is toxic: flowers, fruit, stem, leaves, and roots. Consuming any amount can lead to respiratory paralysis.

Signs of poisoning include trembling, vertigo, pupil dilation, rapid pulse, bloody feces, and gastrointestinal irritation, according to Cleveland Clinic. If you suspect hemlock poisoning, go to the emergency room immediately.

Why is hemlock spreading so quickly?

Hemlock moves aggressively because it's an invasive plant. It came to North America from Europe.

Invasive species can destroy ecosystems. They outcompete native species for resources, including space. When native species die, it weakens delicate ecosystems. This leads to species extinction, reduced biodiversity, and limited resources.

The biggest threat they pose is to biodiversity. A variety of plants and animals keeps ecosystems in balance. If even just one species disappears, it can lead to food and water insecurity, the spread of diseases, and climate instability.

Hemlock threatens everyone and everything, from individuals who come in contact to whole ecosystems infiltrated by the plant.

What's being done to protect people and stop the spread?

Many states are issuing warnings to the public, advising gardeners, campers, hikers, and anyone else who might encounter the plant to be cautious. For the most part, all people can do is keep their eyes open and be careful.

Some states, including Ohio, mandate that property owners destroy any hemlock found. If you encounter hemlock without flowers, you can dig it up from the roots — wear gloves and safety goggles. Place it in construction-grade trash bags for disposal. For flowering plants, herbicides are recommended.

Destroy every hemlock plant you can to protect your local ecosystem and keep the planet healthy. Stopping invasive species leads to a healthier, cooler planet for everyone, from bees to humans.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.