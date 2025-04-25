Officials make disturbing discovery as online trend drives rare plants toward extinction: 'We experienced a big increase in demand'

A biodiverse region in South Africa is experiencing a plant poaching crisis due to social media trends, driving some species to extinction and threatening the area's ecosystem.

What's happening?

According to Yale Environment 360, ecologists call this region in South Africa the Succulent Karoo biome. It's a desert-like area rich with flora, especially minuscule succulents. There are roughly 6,400 native plant species, 2,500 of which exist nowhere else on Earth.

These tiny plants are in danger. Thanks to "plantfluencers" on platforms like TikTok, the succulents became a trendy item. People traveled far to buy seeds or illegally dig up succulents to take home.

Christine Wiese of Kokerboom Nursery told Yale Environment 360, "In 2014-2015, we experienced a big increase in demand from East Asia."

This was only the beginning. In the last decade, the demand for these succulents has skyrocketed, plummeted, and soared again. It's difficult to estimate how many plants have been poached and sold. But by May of 2024, over 1.16 million plants had been seized.

Why are these little plants important?

Due to the severe poaching, at least eight plant species are now "functionally extinct." A few may exist in the wild, but the population is too small to sustain itself. And many more species are nearing extinction.

The poaching is crippling the region's biodiversity. Every plant and animal species plays a distinct role in its ecosystem. Losing just one can have unforeseen consequences. Ecosystems become unbalanced, leading to more extinction and fewer resources.

Biodiversity and balance are crucial. Removing species from their native habitats weakens ecosystems. This can cause food and water insecurity, climate instability, disease spreading, and more problems for humans.

Furthermore, smuggling plants to foreign locations introduces invasive species. The succulents are typically kept as houseplants, but planting them outdoors could harm ecosystems. Invasive plants can push out native species, disrupting the ecosystem. It can introduce diseases, deplete resources, and alter habitats.

How can the Succulent Karoo biome be saved?

Unfortunately, there's no clear path toward solving this issue, according to Yale Environment 360. Replanting seized succulents is not simple. And even if replanted, poachers could return.

While South African authorities and conservationists have made efforts to stop the poaching, it's difficult for them to keep up.

The best way to preserve the surviving species in the Succulent Karoo biome is to avoid being enticed by plant trends and rare foreign species. Instead, nurture native species that will support your local ecosystem and its pollinators.

Choose plants that will be at home where you live, not stolen away from their natural habitat. This keeps delicate, diverse ecosystems intact while making your local ecosystem healthier.

