Woman shares clever way to reuse takeout containers: 'Great idea!'

Ever felt like growing succulents, but don't have the proper materials readily available? One TikTok creator, Mariah (@mariahgrows). took to the platform to share a marvelous hack for reusing take-out containers to grow succulent plants.

The scoop

After using plastic take-out containers, the creator creatively found a way to reuse the container. First, they cut holes into the bottom of the container as well as into the lid. Next, they added a bit of dirt and then succulent trimmings. They showered the plant in water and then topped it with the lid. What followed was a wonderful pot of propagated succulents.

Takeout containers make some of the best propagation stations. Did you know you can propagate directly into soil? It takes a bit longer but you don't have to transfer them later. Keep the soil pretty damp, on the border of soggy - until they start to root! I used a soldering iron to poke the holes, just be careful not to breathe in the fumes! The lid helps increase the humidity, just pop it all the way off occasionally for some airflow.

"Takeout containers make some of the best propagation stations," the creator shared in the caption along with the video.

According to the creator, and plenty of other propagation information sites, one can propagate succulents directly into the soil.

"It takes a bit longer but you don't have to transfer them later," the creator wrote.

How it's working

By keeping the soil sufficiently damp and the border soggy within the reused container, the propagated succulents grow remarkably. At the same time, the lid helps to increase the humidity, for succulents love humidity.

"Just pop it all the way off occasionally for some airflow," wrote the OP.

To create the container's holes, the OP used a soldering iron, but this step can be created with any method. Just as well, if plastic containers are not available in the home, one could simply source them from recycling plants — or even, from their local thrift stores.

The containers can work with any plants as numerous examples have been done before — including self-watering planters. Not only are these hacks amazing for the environment as they reduce the use of single-use plastic, but they save plant lovers money on new plant containers, which is great for their bank accounts. With 350 million tonnes of single-use plastic being generated each year, quick yet effective hacks such as these are great ways to bring that number down.

What people are saying

Plant lovers adored the idea.

"Great idea!" wrote an enthused commentator.

The gardeners voiced how well the hack worked, with many having already tried it.

"All my plants are in pho containers," wrote one user.

