Gardeners lament growing issue promoted by major online retailer: 'That is actually illegal'

As plant poaching grows, one concerned gardener posted an upsetting experience, detailing shock over seeing endangered and invasive plants sold by online retailer Etsy.

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the original poster wrote, "Protected native plants poached and sold on Etsy, as well as invasives." The OP explained that they've noticed Etsy doesn't seem to regulate the buying and selling of plants on its platform.

After explaining that they sometimes report listings that are selling endangered or invasive plants, the OP asked: "Does anyone here have ideas for a more holistic approach, or want to join me in reporting such listings? Or maybe I should be reporting these sellers to their state environmental agencies?"

Unfortunately, this is not a new issue. Plant poaching — the illegal removal of endangered and rare plants from their habitats — can be dated back to the early 1900s, and the industry is growing. Every year, U.S. officials seize thousands of illegally trafficked plants.

Plant poaching can cause at-risk plants to become even closer to extinction. A single plant species is often depended upon by many different types of wildlife, including pollinators that are critical to the protection of our food supply. The disappearance of a plant can irreparably damage the biodiversity of its natural habitat.

In modern times, the internet has become a helpful tool for poachers, providing them with information on the location and value of endangered plants and offering a way to sell them. The more an endangered plant is poached, the more valuable it becomes because of its rarity.

Invasive plants also pose a major threat to biodiversity and ecosystems. While it may not be illegal to sell them, many believe it should be. Invasives can wreak havoc on important native plants, spread quickly, and be a nightmare to remove.

While new legislation is critical to stopping plant poaching and the spreading of invasives, there are ways to address invasive plants in our own backyards. Habitat conservation can also help protect rare and endangered species.



Other Redditors shared their similar frustrations with the selling of endangered and invasive plants online. One user suggested the OP focus their time on reporting the poached plants "because that is actually illegal and you just might get somewhere."

Another Redditor wrote: "I also worry about plants being over-foraged."

One user suggested: "Report listing to the DNR [Department of Natural Resources] local to their state, possibly dept of commerce as well."

