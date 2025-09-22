Woman speaks out on overlooked harms of common party tradition: 'Can't understand why anyone would do this'

One woman had to deal with a frustrating cleanup mission after she stumbled upon a mess that left her — and plenty of viewers online — shaking their heads in disappointment.

In a TikTok video posted by user Jessie Ward (@thelasteast), she films herself picking up countless pieces of plastic confetti scattered across the grass in a park. As she bends down to collect the litter, she says: "It just makes me so angry that people are so inconsiderate of the environment. This stuff is not going to biodegrade [and] birds will eat it."

The clip sparked conversation about the reckless choices some people make that create lasting problems for communities and the planet.

Plastic confetti may look festive for a moment, but it has long-term consequences. Plastic confetti doesn't biodegrade easily — instead, it breaks down into microplastics that contaminate soil, waterways, and our food chain. Studies show that agricultural land and roadside soils can contain thousands of microplastic particles per kilogram of soil.

In water systems, microplastic abundance is also astonishingly high. These plastic pieces are not just a mess — animals ingest them, and when soil and water are polluted, it affects the entire ecosystem as well as local communities.

According to the EPA, the U.S. generates more than 35 million tons of plastic waste each year, and less than 10% of it gets recycled. That makes simple acts like tossing confetti in a public park part of a much larger problem. Not to mention, plastic confetti itself serves very little purpose outside of single-use scenarios, ultimately contributing to both manufacturing and landfill pollution.

Luckily, there are alternatives for celebrations that won't harm the environment or ruin the good times. Eco-friendly party supplies like biodegradable confetti, seed paper, or even flower petals offer the same fun vibes without polluting the environment. There are other great ways to fight against plastic waste and pollution, too, including plastic-free swaps and community cleanups that help undo the damage caused by single-use plastics.

Viewers weren't shy about voicing their frustration.

One commenter wrote: "We get this all the time at our parks. So frustrating. Can't understand why anyone would do this!" Another added, "Companies should make all confetti biodegradable." And a third simply said, "Thank you for the hard work."

