Outraged community member calls out disturbing trend caught in viral graduation photo: 'I think we should make a petition'

Graduation day is a day of celebration for students everywhere, and that celebration typically comes complete with photoshoots. However, not all celebratory graduation photoshoots are created equal, as some involve unacceptable behavior that leaves the photoshoot area worse off.

Such was the case at the University of Central Florida, as one Reddit user shared via photos posted to the r/ucf subreddit.

The Redditor posted a photo of yellow confetti covering a walkway at the university titled, "Public shame to grad photographers that allow plastic confetti."

They also scolded, "Stop polluting campus for your overpriced blown out pictures; there's literally free biodegradable confetti available in the student union."

The "confetti toss pose" is one of the most popular ones used in graduation photos, and the environmental impact of confetti affects campuses across the U.S.

As an article in the Daily Titan of California State University, Fullerton, reminds students, confetti is composed of colored dyes and microplastics, both of which are non-biodegradable.

When plastic confetti is tossed and left on the ground, these tiny pieces of litter often get washed away into storm drains, where they travel to enter groundwater, larger bodies of water, and the soil.

The microplastics in confetti eventually end up in our drinking water and food, and after consumption, they remain in the body. Scientists have linked these minute particles to multiple health issues, including heart disease, hormone disruption, and obesity.

People aren't the only ones at risk from confetti, either. Because confetti is small and colorful, birds, squirrels, fish, and other wildlife may mistake it for food, which can pose a choking hazard and even lead to death.

Students have other options to replace plastic confetti, though, as the original poster here pointed out. Besides biodegradable confetti, students can use hole-punched leaves, flower petals, or bubbles to achieve amazing graduation photos.

Other Reddit users were mostly in agreement with the original poster about the unacceptable behavior displayed in the photo.

One Redditor pointed out, "It's literally so easy to just not be this person and be just a little bit mindful…"

"Ughh!! They literally have the biodegradable. These ppl suck," another user agreed.

And one Reddit user suggested a possible solution to the issue when they commented, "Hm, I think we should make a petition to ban non-biodegradable confetti on campus."

