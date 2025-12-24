Experts stunned after rediscovering creature not seen in 100 years: 'Historic'

"Someone along there has probably been eating them all along without knowing."

Following a nearly century-long absence, experts have confirmed the rediscovery of rare fish in Thailand.

As the Bangkok Post reported, an 18-year-old angler happened across a fish species that was once thought to be extinct.

Kawewat Lasasiwatthanapong discovered a pla bu sua in a canal connected to the Mae Klong River. They then snapped a couple photos of the fish and uploaded them to a local online community group.

After photos of the fish caught the eye of an admin in the community, a second pla bu sua was caught in the river.

The photos were sent to ichthyologist Helen K. Larson, a leading expert in Gobioid taxonomy, who confirmed the discovery. According to Larson, the rediscovery of the fish was "historic."

While the freshwater goby species is native to Thailand, many experts have been unable to locate the fish or verify its existence for the last 94 years.

"Someone along there has probably been eating them all along without knowing that they were supposedly extinct," quipped one user on Facebook.

The sightings of rare species, such as the pla bu sua, are vital to conservation efforts and the preservation of delicate ecosystems that allow vulnerable animal populations to survive.

With the rediscovery of species thought to be extinct, experts are able to better develop strategies to protect them and their environment, especially in the face of potential threats and habitat loss.

Biodiversity can often directly influence food availability and the quality of nearby ecosystems. Diverse species and ecosystems can support a stable food chain, ultimately benefiting the human population and vital industries.

In a study published in the Journal of Fisheries and Environment, researchers from Kasetsart University took a closer look at the health and water quality of the Mae Klong River.

They determined that human activities and the discharge of wastewater had a significant impact on the contamination of the river's marine ecosystem, noting the presence of pollution in the lower sections of the Mae Klong.

However, with the rediscovery of the pla bu sua, signs may be pointing to improving conditions along the river thanks to focused conservation efforts.

