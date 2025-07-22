Experts thrilled as rare species is caught on camera for only second time: 'Extremely difficult to observe'

Earlier this month, Namdapha National Park cameras in India captured a rare glimpse of the endangered white-eared night heron, marking only the second confirmed sighting ever recorded in the country. The first occurred nearly nine years ago at Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar.

While the snapshot may seem serendipitous, the story spotlights the crucial role of trail cameras in modern conservation.

"The white-eared night heron is a secretive, nocturnal species and is extremely difficult to observe in the wild. Its presence in Namdapha underscores the park's extraordinary ecological value and its role as a critical refuge for rare, lesser-known, and globally threatened species," the conservator of forests and field director of the park, A.K. Deka, said, per the Deccan Herald.

The Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve is one of the most biodiverse protected areas in India, according to the Herald. Located in the Eastern Himalayas, the park boasts both tropical and temperate ecosystems, supporting a vast number of species, including several endemic and endangered flora and fauna.

Namdapha forest staff installed trail cameras, which have become an invaluable tool for ecologists and conservationists alike. The cameras are motion-activated, infrared-equipped, and noninvasive — meaning their presence doesn't disturb wildlife.

The cameras have been able to provide population data as well as play a vital role in documenting habitat restoration efforts. Sometimes they might capture a species that hasn't been spotted in decades.

Protecting endangered species is important for biodiversity and maintaining nature's balance. The extinction of a species can set off a chain reaction that affects other species within a given ecosystem, which can be devastating to the environment.

Researchers estimate the extinction rate of species is up to 1,000 times higher than in prehuman times. Every species has a role, like pollinators helping plants grow our food or birds controlling pests. If we lose too many animals or plants, our food supply, clean water, and even fresh air can suffer. Simply put, when nature thrives, people thrive, too.

The white-eared night heron sighting is a testament to the powerful storytelling of trail cameras. They help us measure wildlife health, validate conservation strategies, and remind us that our environmental decisions ripple far beyond the forest.

