Farmer shares video of unconventional way he cleared out overgrown property: 'It's unbelievable'

There are plenty of alternative sources of power, from solar to wind. However, there is one power source that we may not think of that is solving a very real problem in America: invasive species.

In a viral TikTok, Adam of HEAL Farms (@_healfarms) tells viewers, "I wanna show you the difference in the power of the pig," while standing between two dramatically different patches of land where one is choked by thick brush, and the other is flattened and opened up by a few dozen hungry pigs.

In the video, Adam shows how a herd of pigs helped clear dense, towering bushes of yellowed Japanese knotweed, an aggressive invasive species that can overwhelm entire ecosystems.

He explains that several areas on the farm had become a "complete monoculture" of knotweed, and that the knotweed was "choking out anything else."

The creator says that pigs love the invasive plant, which "has herbal properties to it" and has even been used medicinally.

"What's amazing is that they'll root it up and completely eradicate this stuff," Adam states, and adds that cows and deer return to graze on any leftover sprouts on their property that the pigs might have missed.





"It's unbelievable," he says. The once-overgrown property now "looks almost like a park."

Invasive species like Japanese knotweed threaten ecosystems by crowding and suffocating out native plants, and can degrade soil quality and reduce habitat for pollinators and wildlife. A major barrier to stopping the spread of invasive species is that their removal can be expensive and time-consuming, so having pigs to do the job makes the removal convenient and delicious (for the pigs).

Japanese Knotweed is one of many invasive species that have made it to the U.S. originally as ornamental plants, according to the National Park Service. By planting only native plants and removing invasive ones, homeowners can reduce demand for potentially invasive ornamentals and also save money on maintenance and water bills.

Landscapes with more native plants can increase biodiversity, which, in turn, creates more stable ecosystems that are better able to sustain pollinators, which contribute to agricultural productivity. According to the UN, reducing just 10% of land degradation through sustainable farming practices could feed an additional 154 million people a year.

One viewer expressed their curiosity in the utility of using pigs to address other invasive species: "Wonder if they can do this to kudzu," to which Adam replied, "I know that cows seem to love it. Pigs would have a field day."

Another commenter wrote, "Impressive little beasts!!"

"Heal the Earth. Feed the world," concluded a satisfied Adam, who demonstrated that every being can have a powerful role in making the world a better place.

