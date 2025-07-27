Zoo celebrates 'bumper year' for penguin hatchlings with touching twist: 'Fantastic news for the species'

"The fluffy new arrivals are all being looked after brilliantly by their parents."

After hatching in April at England's Chester Zoo, 10 rare Humboldt penguin chicks are all thriving in what the zoo has called a "bumper year for penguins."

"It's fantastic news for the species and a brilliant success for the international conservation breeding program," Zoe Sweetman, the zoo's penguin team manager, told the BBC.

One penguin breeding pair had laid two eggs, leading the zoo's team to decide to place one with a same-sex penguin pair named Scampi and Flounder. Giving each egg to its own parental pair would give both chicks the best odds for healthy hatching and fledgling stages.

To their delight, this plan worked perfectly.

"The fluffy new arrivals are all being looked after brilliantly by their parents, having nearly quadrupled in size since they first emerged," Sweetman said.

The team has been dutifully monitoring the health and milestones for all 10 chicks, watching them prepare to take to the water for the first time.

It's a key win for conservation, considering that the Humboldt is the most threatened of all the 17 penguin species in the world.

Humboldt penguins are classified as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

One of the key threats facing their population is the disruption to their food supply caused by warm El Niño currents. Considering that global heating is already warming ocean temperatures dramatically, the outlook for the species has many scientists concerned.

Other species face similar climate-related threats, which is why conservation programs like this one are so critical.

Fortunately, many such initiatives are achieving great success. For example, targeted breeding and habitat conservation has seen the golden lion tamarin increase its numbers by over 31% in Brazil, and a rare wild donkey has been reintroduced into Saudi Arabia's deserts.

